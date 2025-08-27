Ford ending production of Escape and Lincoln Corsair by the end of the year

Ford Motor Company will end production of two popular SUVs – the Ford Escape and the Lincoln Corsair.

The automaker confirmed to the Scripps News Group that production will end on the Escape and Corsair as the Louisville plant undergoes a retooling.

Earlier this month, Ford announced it would invest $2 billion in the Louisville plant to produce a midsize, four-door electric pickup truck for 2027.

According to Ford, there is enough inventory for sales of the Escape and Corsair to last through 2026.

In a statement, Ford said, "If you loved our Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, stay tuned. We will have more to share later.”