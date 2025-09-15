Ford announces move to new headquarters

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ford Motor Company is moving its world headquarters after nearly 70 years at the Glass House, the automaker announced on Monday.

The company is moving from the iconic Glass House to a new 2.1 million-square-foot world headquarters closer to Greenfield Village, about a mile away from the Glass House.

The move, according to the company, is to spark innovation and promote collaboration by bringing thousands of engineering, design, and technology workers together.

Work will be ongoing on the new headquarters, and it is set to be completed in 2027. A public grand opening of the new building on the Henry Ford II World Center campus is being planned for this November.

The company said the new headquarters will be a net-zero energy building, and will have four floors and workspaces for 4,000 employees.

According to the company, the amenities in the new building include:



Six confidential Design Studios and a central Design Showroom with 10 vehicle turntables and a 64-foot micro-LED screen, allowing for full product reviews in a single space.

The new headquarters will be a Net-Zero Energy Building, featuring energy-efficient systems, water-saving measures, and waste reduction strategies. A Central Energy Plant will supply hot water and steam, while DTE’s MI Green Power program supports its net-zero carbon goals.

A 160,000-square-foot food hall, complete with a rotating menu and 12 added acres of greenspace

Upon completion, 14,000 employees will be within a 15-minute walk of the new headquarters.

"This 2.1 million-square-foot building isn't just a new address; it's the physical manifestation of our Ford+ plan to lead the electric and digital revolution in automotives," said a Ford spokesperson in a release announcing the new headquarters. "For the first time, it places corporate leadership, design teams, and engineering within steps of one another, creating an epicenter of innovation designed to accelerate the development of the next generation of vehicles."

According to Ford, the Glass House is set for demolition over the next 18 months and the site will be repurposed.

The City of Dearborn has released the following statement about the announcement:

"Ford Motor Company’s importance to our community cannot be overstated. More than just the industrial heartbeat of the modern American economy, Ford’s legacy is deeply intertwined with this city’s history. We’ve been proud neighbors with the world headquarters across Michigan Avenue, and we are excited for Ford to contribute to the city’s vitality as the company finds a new home in its expansive new, state-of-the-art research hub just down the road in Dearborn. The City of Dearborn will always be the home of Ford, whether it’s down the block or right across the street.”