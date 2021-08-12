Flu shots available now at all Rite Aid locations

MICHIGAN — People looking to get a head start on this year’s flu vaccinations can do so starting Thursday at Rite Aid, which announced the availability of the shots at all its stores.

The company is also expanding its COVID-19 online scheduling tool to include flu and ancillary vaccinations, according to a news release.

Rite Aid says the goal is to make it as simple and convenient as possible to get vaccinated following CDC warning that flu infection rates could return to pre-pandemic levels this flu season.

“With an in-person school year upon us and some people going back to the office, the last thing anyone wants is to have their lives derailed by flu,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to take care of their family’s health, and extending online scheduling to flu, shingles and the full slate of vaccines is one great example of Rite Aid doing just that. Whether they choose to walk in or schedule their vaccine in advance, we aim to make it simple and convenient for our customers to get their flu shots and other vaccines to achieve whole health for life.”