Flags half-staff on behalf of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant from Detroit

Posted at 3:44 PM, Aug 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, to honor the passing of an army sergeant.

Zachary Bryant, 27, was a Staff Sergeant from Detroit who passed Aug. 16 after serving in Syria, Iraq, and Kuwait.

“Our entire state and nation is thankful for Zachary’s dedication, bravery, and selfless service in the U.S. Army,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We pay tribute to Zachary’s memory and recognize his commitment to our state by lowering the flags in his honor. My heart is with his family and loved ones today.”

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, according to the Michigan Executive Office of The Governor.

