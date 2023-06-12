Watch Now
FBI seeks info on Michigan man accused of distributing child porn

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 12, 2023
DETROIT — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking information related to an investigation surrounding a Michigan man accused of possessing and sending child porn.

Investigators say David Yellen was arrested June 1 for allegedly trading graphic images of children over the internet.

The FBI tells us Yellen was hired for his photography and videography services by a number of gymnastics organizations throughout Michigan and the U.S. He was also tasked with putting together training videos for judges within the United States Women’s Gymnastics Judges Association.

Those with knowledge related to the allegations against Yellen are urged to fill out the FBI’s online questionnaire regarding the investigation or send an email to YellenInvestigation@fbi.gov.

