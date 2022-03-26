Ex-UAW official pleads guilty to embezzling $2.2M from union

DETROIT (AP) — A former official at a suburban Detroit branch of the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $2 million in union money.

Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Timothy Edmunds pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of embezzling union funds and money laundering. He was secretary-treasurer of UAW Local 412 from 2011 to 2021.

Prosecutors say Edmunds “systematically drained” the local’s bank accounts of about $2.2 million by using the labor group’s credit cards for personal purchases, cashing local checks and transferring money into his accounts. Prosecutors said he gambled with the money and spent more on guns, cars and child-support payments.