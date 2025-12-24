Etiquette expert shares the do's and don'ts of attending or hosting holiday parties

(WXYZ) — From taking off your shoes to showing up with the right dish, there are plenty of social rules to navigate during the holiday season.

So, if you're hoping to be a host or a guest this time of year, we have a few tips.

Etiquette expert Courtney Opalko said as a guest, it's best practice to bring a little something for the host.

“When it comes to host gifts, there are a few things that I like to give. A nice homemade baked treat is perfect, a bottle of sparkling wine can be great because they can use it for New Year’s Eve or another celebratory moment in the new year. Candles can be great, really nice hand soaps," Opalko said.

People I spoke with in Detroit say showing up empty-handed isn't an option. For Jada Jackson and her mom, Dessert is their go-to.

“She’s really good at making dessert, like cheesecake cups or Christmas Crack," Jackson said.

Flowers can also make a nice gift, with one important caveat: "You want to make sure they're already arraigned in a vase," Opalko said.

Her number one rule for guests though – don't show up early.

“If the invitation says to arrive at 5 o’clock, you do not want to arrive at all before 5 o’clock and in fact, it would be even better to arrive slightly after," she said.

And if you're heading to a work holiday party, those rules still apply.

“The most important thing to remember is that you’re still on the clock, even if it is after hours, it’s off-site, it doesn’t matter. You are still at a work function and you need to treat it as such," she said.

Also, communication is key.

“If you’re hosting a party and you have rules like you want everyone to take their shoes off or everyone to wash their hands before handling the food you put out. How do you tell people that without coming off as rude or uptight?” I asked.

“I think the best way to do that is to communicate ahead of time, so, for the no shoes for example, I would recommend putting it in the invitation, even if that’s a group text," she said.

She also recommends asking about food allergies and dietary preferences in advance.

And when it comes down to it, most people agree the most important rule is simple.

“Just have fun with people that you work with or family or whatever," Opalko said. “Enjoy yourself and have a great time.”

