Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Enbridge seeks federal jurisdiction in oil pipeline dispute

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/John Flesher, File
FILE - An aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station is photographed in October 2016. Enbridge Energy moved Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of the oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)
Enbridge's Line 5 .jpg
Posted at 8:23 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 08:23:29-05

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge Energy is trying to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed suit in 2019, arguing that Enbridge's Line 5 should not operate in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac because it risks a spill. Nessel filed a second suit in 2020 to enforce a shutdown order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A federal judge agreed with Enbridge last month that litigation over Whitmer's order belongs in federal court.

On Wednesday, Enbridge moved to shift Nessel's earlier lawsuit to federal court as well. Nessel vowed to fight the effort.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time