East Lansing man accused of raping Italian teen indicted by grand jury

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An East Lansing man accused of kidnapping and raping an Italian teenager has been indicted by a grand jury.

Investigators say 31-year-old Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree sexually assaulted an 18-year-old in October after luring her from Italy.

The victim reportedly stated she was hired online to watch his niece.

Scripps Alleged messages between Winfree and the woman referred to as 'S.D.'

Federal court documents add Winfree allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old girl in East Lansing a month later.

He was arrested on Jan. 24.

READ MORE: MI man charged with sexually assaulting Italian teenager he lured overseas with fake au pair job

Winfree also produced child porn of two minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) states Winfree expressed desires to use one of those girls to recruit more high schoolers for purposes of sexual exploitation.

U.S. Attorney's Office – Western District of Michigan

Federal attorneys say Winfree was charged with kidnapping, coercing an individual to travel for sexually illicit purposes, attempted coercion and two counts of sexually exploiting a minor.

Winfree could spend the remainder of his life behind bars if found guilty.

“These alleged crimes, and the facts behind them, portray an online predator who methodically planned and executed his criminal scheme,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We are handling this case with the utmost seriousness and will continue to work every day to protect the public – and especially our young people – from those online who would do them harm.”

Visit the DOJ's website for more on its efforts to protect children from crime.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube