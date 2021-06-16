Dozens of former UM athletes gather in Ann Arbor, urge board to discuss Anderson abuse

The fallout surrounding claims of sexual abuse at the hands of the now-deceased UM Dr. Robert Anderson and allegations of a cover-up, including by legendary late Michigan Football Coach Bo Schembechler, continued on Wednesday.

Related: 'Bo didn't keep me safe.' Schembechler's son & former Michigan players detail Dr. Anderson's abuse

Dozens of additional former athletes and students gathered in Ann Arbor in front of Michigan Stadium to call for immediate action from the university ahead of a Board of Regents meeting.

This comes after Schebechler's son, Matt, spoke out against his dad last week, saying he was a victim of Anderson and claiming Bo knew, while Bo's widow says something different.

There's nothing related to Anderson or Schembechler on the agenda for Thursday's regularly scheduled U of M Board of Regents meeting, something a group of former football players and other student-athletes is hoping to change.

During Wednesday's press conference, one survivor said he went to Schembechler's office, who then told the survivor to go to then-Athletic Director Don Canham's office in the early 1980s.

Related: Schembechler family says if Bo had known about Anderson abuse, 'he would have stopped it'

Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until 2003, and allegedly abused hundreds of student-athletes over decades. Some have accused that Schembechler knew about the alleged abuse and swept it under the rug.

The university released a statement that reads: "The University of Michigan is actively engaged in a confidential, court-guided mediation process with the survivors of Dr. Anderson's abuse and we remain focused on that process.

The WilmerHale investigation team had full access to all available information; they decided what to review and what to consider. Their report made it clear that many survivors required confidentiality as a condition for speaking."

In an exclusive interview with Carolyn Clifford, Bo's widow, Cathy Schembechler, talks about the impact of these allegations.

"It's terrible because he gave his life for Michigan , not only for the state, not only Ann Arbor, the university too," she said. "It seems he's getting no support in the time her need it most. His players are behind him, they are devastated. Everyone know what a good man he is, was."

Matt Schembechler said he was abused by Anderson at the age of 10, and according to Matt, when he told his dad, he lost it and said he didn't want to hear it.

Matt is one of at least four men who claim they alerted Schembechler to Anderson's abuse.

Bo's family came to his defense in a statement which reads in part, "…in our steadfast opinion, Bo was not aware of such conduct and assumed that any procedures were medically appropriate. as he demonstrated at many points in his career and to us as a family, Bo had a clear and compelling sense of right and wrong: he would not have tolerated misconduct, especially toward any of his players, family members, coaches or to anyone associated with the University of Michigan's football program."

An attorney representing former players who claim abuse by Anderson says he expects during today's 10 a.m. event in Ann Arbor - they'll discuss Schembechler, along with a statue of the legendary coach that bears his name.

The Schembechler family's entire statement is below.