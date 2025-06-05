DNR encourages people to report bat roosts amid massive population decline

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people to report sightings of bat roosts this year after a massive population decline due to disease.

According to the DNR, Michigan bats are on the move, and if you have seen bats flying from tree, chimneys, bridges or other structures around dusk, you may have spotted a roost. That's where bats rest and raise pups.

"After a devastating 90% population decline from white-nose syndrome, Michigan’s bats are slowly stabilizing," the DNR said in a release.

“Roosts are a key part of a bat’s life cycle, but we still don’t fully understand how and where bats are using them across Michigan,” DNR bat specialist John DePue said in a statement. “That’s where people can help. By reporting roosts, you provide valuable data to guide conservation efforts.”

The DNR and the Michigan Natural Features Inventory at Michigan State University teamed up for the Michigan Bat Roost Monitoring Program.

If you observe bats regularly entering and exiting from a structure or tree, it is likely a roost.

To report the roost, you can go to the website and click the Roost Survey Form to give information about the roost, including the location. Photos are helpful, but the DNR said don't get too close.

“You don’t need a science background, just a notepad, a flashlight and a bit of time,” said Nicolette Sexton, a research assistant with the Michigan Natural Features Inventory. “This is an easy and rewarding way to connect with nature and make a real difference for our native bat species.”

According to the DNR, Michigan has nine bat species, and five are listed as threatened and endangered.