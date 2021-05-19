Detroit gets world's first tiki bar pedal pub just in time for summer

(WXYZ) — The owners of Detroit Rolling Pub, Aloha Tiki Tours and Detroit Cycle Boat are bringing another world's first to the Motor City, the first-ever Tiki Pedal Pub.

It's the first-of-its-kind, 16-person pedal bar that comes with a thatch roof, tiki theme wrap and a Yeti cooler provided by the company.

According to Nick Blaszcyk, the owner of the companies, weekends are almost sold out for the tiki boats, so this gives people an opportunity to have a tiki bar that's mobile on land.

He's encouraging everyone to grab their Jimmy Buffett playlist and come tiki.

The tiki bar pedal pub starts at Bookies Bar and Grill, and the restaurant is also giving everyone a $20 gift card to use after the tour.

Booking is available now for the tiki bar pedal pub and it can hold up to 16 people.

For more information, visit DetroitRollingPub.com.