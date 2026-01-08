Detroit Auto Show preparations in full swing with one week to go before opening

(WXYZ) — Workers are putting in 10-12-hour days to transform Huntington Place into a car lover's paradise as the 2026 Detroit Auto Show approaches its January opening.

With just one week remaining until the public opening, crews are racing against time to empty dozens of crates and position hundreds of cars, trucks and SUVs for display at one of the auto industry's biggest events.

"We are a week away, man. We're right there. We're going to do it," said Brandy Reid, a carpenter who has been helping build displays for the past seven years.

The 2026 Detroit Auto Show will feature over 40 brands under one roof at Huntington Place, offering visitors a warm indoor environment to explore the latest automotive offerings.

"There's no other place where you can come under one roof in January in a nice warm environment and really check out a showroom of cars," said Todd Szott, chairman of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.

This year's show brings back popular test drive tracks after last year's success with 100,000 test drives across four tracks. The event will also include a special track for children in the atrium.

Some manufacturers have created elaborate displays designed to showcase the durability of their SUVs, adding to the spectacle of the massive event.

Reid emphasized the collaborative effort required to pull off such a large-scale production, with multiple unions working together around the clock.

"It's pride with all of the unions. We bring all of the unions together. We have the electricians, the teamsters, the carpenters, we all come together with unity and make this show happen for our community," Reid said.

The dedication involves long hours and hard work right up until opening day.

"A lot of dedication, hours, sweat, some blood and tears but we make it happen every year," Reid said.

Vendors are also preparing for the influx of visitors. Greg Chaudoin is setting up his booth for the second year, featuring model cars for collectors and car enthusiasts.

"We've got small stuff, large stuff, high-end stuff a little cheaper stuff. We've pretty much a variety for everyone," Chaudoin said.

The vendor expressed excitement for this year's show and encouraged visitors to stop by his booth for the diverse selection of collectibles.

