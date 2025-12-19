Detroit Auto Show announces lineup of 41 brands committed for 2026 appearances

(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials announced the dozens of brands set to show off their cars this January at Huntington Place.

According to the auto show, there will be 41 brands featured in January, including Detroit's Big 3, plus award-winning vehicles, luxury vehicles, exotic supercars and more.

“You don’t often get the chance to see this many brands—everything from everyday vehicles to true dream cars—all in one place,” said Todd Szott, 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chairman. “That’s what makes the Detroit Auto Show different. You can get up close, talk to the people behind the brands, and actually experience the vehicles, whether that’s sitting in them, riding on the track, or starting the shopping conversation. This is where the auto world comes together—and where Detroit comes together—around a shared passion for cars and the city that built the industry.”

The brands include Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram, Subaru, and Toyota, plus dealer-supported vehicles that repreent Aston Martin, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Hyundai, INEOS, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Mini, Polestar and Volkswagen.

The Gallery also returns to the auto show, which will show off world-renowned brands including Ariel, Bentley, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati, McLaren, Morgan, Pagani, Pininfarina, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

There will also be four immersive track activations that represent a mix of vehicles from auto manufacturers, metro Detroit dealerships and enthusiasts' collections.

The show runs Jan. 14-25 at Huntington Place, and the public show opens Saturday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 25. Tickets are on sale now at detroitautoshow.com