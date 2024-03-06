Day 2 of jury selection begins Wednesday in trial for James Crumbley

PONTIAC, Mich. — It's day two of the jury selection in the trial for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter.

On Tuesday, the 300 potential jurors shuffled into the courthouse and faced questions from the judge, prosecutors and James' attorney.

He's charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, the same charges that his wife, Jennifer, was convicted of last month.

Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom during jury selection, and will not be allowed until the trial begins with opening statements and then testimony.

There are a lot of moving parts with a total of 300 potential jurors in the lineup, including a full-time IT worker, a grocery store worker, an engineer and a real estate broker.

Two of the potential jurors, a third-year medical student and a cancer patient, were excused due to scheduling conflicts.

The argument prosecutors are making is key to the case against James. They say he is the one who bought the gun used in the shooting and failed to properly secure the firearm, along with gross negligence ignoring the troubling signs his son exhibited at the school.

The shooter killed four students at the high school in November 2021 – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin. Six students and a teacher were also injured.