Dave Coulier reveals he's in remission after 2nd cancer diagnosis

Metro Detroit native and "Full House" star Dave Coulier provided an update on his battle with tongue cancer.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, which is also World Cancer Day, Coulier said it had been a "roller coaster ride" over the past two years.

In December, speaking to TODAY.com, Coulier said he was diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October 2025.

In November 2024, Coulier revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Then, in April 2025, he announced he was cancer-free.

During the interview on GMA, he said that he is in remission for both cancers.

Coulier talked about the importance of early detection, as he went in for a regular PET scan when something showed up in the back of his throat.

"I feel as though I can help people. I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now, I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms. Just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this," Coulier said. "Even though I'm in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rear-view mirror behind me."