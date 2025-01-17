Date set for Governor Whitmer's 7th State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. — A date has been set for the 2025 State of the State address.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to give her seventh State of the State address on Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told the speech will be delivered from the Michigan House Chambers before a joint session. It will be broadcast live across Michigan.

Governor Whitmer released the following statement alongside Friday's announcement:

"Michigan is a state on the move as we continue working together to create good-paying jobs, fix our roads, and invest in our students and schools.



"I look forward to delivering my 2025 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership. By working across the aisle, we have cut taxes by a $1 billion for seniors and working families, fed every student free school meals, build a ton of housing, and fixed a lot of roads.



"We still face big challenges, but I know that if we all play on the same team — Team Michigan — we can win. I look forward to sharing my vision with my Republican and Democratic partners in the legislature. Let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

Governor Whitmer is expected to outline plans to build on her achievements and propose strategies that would add more jobs, reduce costs, invest in children’s education and more.

