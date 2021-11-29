Watch
Danny Fenster serves as lamp-lighter kicking off Menorah in the D celebration

The 11th annual Menorah in the D event was held on Sunday night in Downtown Detroit.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — We want to wish all of our Jewish friends a happy Hannukah! The annual celebration, also known as the festival of lights, began last night and ends next Monday night.

Huntington Woods native Danny Fenster served as the lamp-lighter.

The 37-year-old journalist returned home to metro Detroit earlier this month after being imprisoned in Myanmar for the past six months.

"I can't imagine a better community to come home to," Fenster said. "If they want to honor me, that's humbling, and if I can help them by participating, I'm honored to do that."

As far as what's next for Fenster, he said he doesn't know, but that he'll be taking life one step at a time.

