Crews work to contain 200-acre wildfire in northern Michigan

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. — A wildfire that burned more than 200 acres in the Upper Peninsula since Saturday is expected to be contained by the end of Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire occurred in a Schoolcraft County swamp.

We’re told the area proved difficult for firefighters to reach.

“Access is a major issue,” says Fire Management Specialist Keith Murphy. “No wheeled vehicles can access the fire.”

The DNR says the fire was likely started by a lightning strike, adding it spread rapidly through grass but decelerated when it arrived at trees and streams.

No injuries were reported and no structures were affected, officials explain.

The DNR wishes to remind the public of the dangers posed by wildfires, saying most wildfires are caused by humans.

