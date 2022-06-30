ROMULUS (WXYZ) — A downriver couple is desperate for the safe return of their 11-week-old puppy named Rocky.

"I just worry that he's not safe," said Amber. "I just want him to come back home."

Rocky was stolen at gunpoint Wednesday evening on Mesa Way in Romulus.

Puppy stolen in Romulus

Amber's husband, Jason, is a locksmith and he got a call from a man who claimed he needed help with another key to his vehicle.

Amber had just left her second job and decided to join her husband for the drive and they took Rocky with them, because they say he's like family and they wanted to spend more time with him.

The couple just adopted Rocky, a French Bulldog - Boston Terrier mix, three weeks ago.

Around 8:30 Wednesday evening, they arrived at the location where the man said he'd be on the 15000 block of Mesa Way.

Jason exited his work truck and told the man he would need his license and registration to confirm he owned the vehicle. But as soon as Jason opened the rear of his truck, a man stuck a gun in his back and demanded the equipment used to make keys for vehicles.

"I can make car keys. I do it legit, but people do that and they steal cars," Jason told 7 Action News.

What Jason couldn't see is that a second man was at the passenger window with a gun pointed at his wife. Amber said the man told her, "Don't say a word and nobody will get hurt."

The man demanded money. Amber said she didn't have any and then he demanded her puppy.

Puppy stolen in Romulus, clip 2

"I said, 'please, please don't take my dog,' and he said, 'give me the dog.'"

The man then snatched Rocky from Amber's arms.

"It was scary," she said.

The two men hopped in another vehicle that had pulled up next to them and they drove off with Rocky.

"We could care less about the tools. You can keep them. We just want our puppy back," said Amber.

The couple is offering a reward for Rocky's safe return.

"It's really important, because he's part of our family," Jason said. "We've only had them a very short time but we're in love with the dog and tools can be replaced, but you can't replace a part of your family."

The men fled in a silver Ford Fusion. And Romulus Police are asking for the public's help for the safe return of the puppy and locating the suspects.

Anyone with information on either is urged to call (734) 941-8400.

