Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Company begins replacing underwater cables damaged by anchor

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Mackinac Bridge workers asking motorists to wear mask when paying toll
Posted at 1:27 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:27:54-04

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — The company whose underwater power cables were damaged by an anchor strike in Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac says it's beginning to install replacements.

A ship anchor in April 2018 struck three of American Transmission Co.’s six cables, which moved electricity between the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.

Two were severed and another was seriously damaged.

About 600 gallons of insulation fluid leaked into the straits, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

It will take about seven months to finish removing the old cables and lay the new ones.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time