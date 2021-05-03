Company begins replacing underwater cables damaged by anchor

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — The company whose underwater power cables were damaged by an anchor strike in Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac says it's beginning to install replacements.

A ship anchor in April 2018 struck three of American Transmission Co.’s six cables, which moved electricity between the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.

Two were severed and another was seriously damaged.

About 600 gallons of insulation fluid leaked into the straits, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

It will take about seven months to finish removing the old cables and lay the new ones.