Communities In Schools to broaden work in Michigan over the next five years

(WSYM) — Communities In Schools, CIS, announced plans to expand its work across the country. That’s great news for students and their families right here in Michigan.

According to a news release, a $133.5 million unrestricted donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help CIS carry out its mission to break systematic barriers that stand in the way of student success and opportunity.

“This unrestricted gift allows us to combat the inequities in public education and reimagine the way schools operate and show up for all students,” said Rey Saldaña, President and CEO of Communities In Schools. “Currently, we operate in 3,000 schools, so we still have a long way to go, and we will need ongoing support to get there.”

The organization's national goal is to bring its model inside of the 70,000 Title I-eligible schools in the country over the next five years. They plan to deepen and sustain its existing commitments to achieve a broader impact across its affiliated Network that involves 40 affiliates in 19 states, including Michigan.

“This generous gift will allow us to provide thousands more students with a significantly improved educational experience and the help they need to graduate from high school and go on to rewarding lives,” said Elaine Wynn, Chairman of the CIS Board of Directors. “With the pandemic continuing to interrupt public education and students’ lives, the work of Communities In Schools has never been more important.”

To learn more about CIS's mission, please visit: https://www.communitiesinschools.org