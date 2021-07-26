Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Climate council to discuss energy intensive industries

items.[0].image.alt
John Flesher/AP
FILE - This April 5, 2021, photo shows cover crops on a field owned by Rick Clifton in Orient, Ohio. Clifton grows cereal rye and rapeseed during fall and winter to prevent erosion and make the ground healthier for his corn, soybean, and wheat cash crops. Cover crops store carbon in the soil, keeping the greenhouse gas out of the atmosphere. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Climate Change Croplands
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 08:30:20-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Energy intensive industries are expected to be discussed by a council advising the state on a climate plan.

The Council on Climate Solutions is scheduled to gather Tuesday and meet once each month through December.

Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the council is working with the department and the Office of Climate and Energy on developing an effective and equitable strategy to achieve economywide carbon neutrality by 2050.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed 14 Michigan residents to the council, which also includes representatives of several state departments.

It will advise EGLE in forming Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time