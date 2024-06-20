Chute deployed as plane fails to restart mid-air

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A flight instructor and student were working on how to handle mid-air stalls Wednesday when the plane failed to restart.

The pair deployed a parachute attached to the plane for what Michigan State Troopers in Jackson County called a “controlled fall” into a field by Mosherville and Rainey Rds.

The unnerving situation ended with no injuries. Investigators from the FAA are looking into the cause of the failed restart before Western Michigan University removes the plane.