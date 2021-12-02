Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter's parents

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Oxford High School shooting<br/>
Oxford High School shooting
Posted at 4:34 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 16:34:14-05

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went “far beyond negligence”.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says a gun “seems to have been just freely available” to Ethan Crumbley.

McDonald says still are being considered against his parents.

The 15-year-old Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan.

The prosecutor says there are others “who should be held accountable."

Investigators say the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley’s father last week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time