Car crashes through McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport, driver in custody

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person was taken into custody after a car crashed through Detroit Metro Airport Friday evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., airport officials said.

Video from a 7 News Detroit employee who was at the airport shows the vehicle inside the McNamara Terminal. DTW officials say the car hit a ticket counter.

Witnesses say they heard a loud noise as the car slammed through the entrance and into the Delta Air Lines desk as employees were working. A witness says the driver got out of the vehicle with his hands raised and talking, though it's unclear what the driver was saying.

Travelers say police and TSA responded quickly. Officials confirmed the driver was taken into custody.

"The response was so quick thank God with the cops and TSA and everybody," said Ali Khalifa, who was traveling. "That all happened in seconds."

Six people were treated at the scene, officials say.

What caused the crash is unknown at this time.

It appeared travel continued as normal inside of the terminal Friday night.