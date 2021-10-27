Watch
Michigan Legislature OKs school accounts destined for veto

Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 27, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have passed veto-destined bills that would let Michigan students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with scholarships funded by taxpayers who would get tax credits for their donations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who opposes vouchers, has called the fast-tracked legislation a “nonstarter.”

Michigan has what is considered to be the country’s strictest constitutional ban on providing public assistance to nonpublic schools.

GOP legislators say the bills would boost educational opportunities for kids who have fallen behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats call the proposal unconstitutional and say it would drain resources from public schools.

