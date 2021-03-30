Michigan fines barber over Capitol protest, other violations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic was fined $9,000 for violating licensing rules, including joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the Capitol lawn.

Karl Manke will appeal the penalties in court.

The Board of Barber Examiners on Monday accepted an administrative law judge’s findings and issued the fines for violations, including barbering on the Capitol steps — premises where he was not licensed to operate.

Manke's attorney calls the fines “ludicrous.”

The state Supreme Court later ruled many of the Democratic governor’s orders during the coronavirus pandemic were issued under an unconstitutional law.