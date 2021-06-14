Ballot drive targets Michigan law that underpins virus rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group will launch a ballot drive to require legislative approval to extend emergency pandemic orders beyond 28 days, in what is the latest bid to neuter a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has used to issue coronavirus restrictions.

The initiative will be organized by Unlock Michigan. The ballot committee previously gathered signatures to repeal a law that underpinned Whitmer's rules.

After the ruling, her administration kept the limits intact under a law giving the state health director broad authority to issue orders.

The new measure would make emergency orders unenforceable after 28 days unless the Legislature OKs an extension.