Canadian travel to the US drops for the 10th straight month

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** The United States flag and the Canadian flag fly side by side at the Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2007. With the Canadian dollar, known as the "Loonie," jumping as much as 16 percent in value this year against the U.S. dollar, U.S. retailers and malls are enjoying a surge of Canadian shoppers. But those spending sprees are siphoning off business at Canadian merchants, which are struggling with sales declines during the critical holiday season. (AP Photo/David Duprey, file)
(WXYZ) — Canadian travel to the United States has dropped for the 10th straight month, according to the latest data released by the Canadian national statistical office.

Watch below: Past report on Windsor feeling the pinch as Trump announced tariff on Canadian goods

Windsor feels the pinch as Trump announces 35% tariff on Canadian goods

According to Statistics Canada, more than 1.38 million people had return trips to the U.S. by automobile in October 2025.

That's a 30% drop from the nearly 2 million trips in October 2024, according to the agency.

Below are the percentage drops for "Canadian-resident return trips from the United States by automobile decline" by month in 2025 compared to the same month in 2024

  • January - .9%
  • February - 23%
  • March - 31.9%
  • April - 35.2%
  • May - 38.1%
  • June - 33.1%
  • July - 36.9% decline
  • August - 33.9% decline
  • September - 34.8% decline
  • October
