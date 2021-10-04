Canada cites US treaty in pipeline dispute in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Canada is getting deeply involved in a dispute over an oil pipeline in Michigan.

Canada informed a judge that it is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States.

That step should suspend a lawsuit by Michigan to shut down the pipeline.

Line 5 is operated by Enbridge.

It runs from Wisconsin to Michigan to Ontario, Canada.

A section of the pipeline is in the Great Lakes above Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel say Line 5 is risky and should be shut down.

Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline under a deal made with Whitmer's predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder.