Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Canada cites US treaty in pipeline dispute in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
File Photo
Proposed study could require shutdown of Enbridge pipeline
Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:17:47-04

DETROIT (AP) — Canada is getting deeply involved in a dispute over an oil pipeline in Michigan.

Canada informed a judge that it is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States.

That step should suspend a lawsuit by Michigan to shut down the pipeline.

Line 5 is operated by Enbridge.

It runs from Wisconsin to Michigan to Ontario, Canada.

A section of the pipeline is in the Great Lakes above Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel say Line 5 is risky and should be shut down.

Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline under a deal made with Whitmer's predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month