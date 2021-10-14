Calvin Johnson, Bishop Edgar Vann to serve as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Parade

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Detroit Bishop Edgar Vann will serve as Grand Marshals for America's Thanksgiving Parade next month, the Parade Compay announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome Calvin Johnson and Bishop Vann as this year’s Grand Marshals for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White,” The Parade Company President & CEO Tony Michaels said in a release. “Both are beloved figures in Detroit who have worked tirelessly to elevate our city and serve our community. It will be exciting to celebrate with them on Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.”

The parade returns this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year's parade is "Love on Woodward" and it's presented by Gardner-White.