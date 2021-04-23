Bob Seger's 'Live Bullet' record to be re-issued in honor of 45th anniversary

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band's "Live Bullet" live record will be re-issued in its original 2LP format to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the album.

The Detroit rocker and band originally recorded the album in September 1975 at Cobo Hall.

It was considered oen fo the best live records of all time, and a June 1976 review in the New York Times said, “this music roars on and on until at the very end of the performance, Seger—still raring to go—bellows: ‘I’m going to rock and roll all night long.’ He means it and ‘Live Bullet’ is proof positive that he’s a living dynamo.”

It was released as a double-vinyl-record in April 1976 and included some of Seger's biggest songs.

"Live Bullet" will be offered in two versions: a 2LP album in a standard version 150 gram black vinyl with a lithograph, and 2LP translucent orange and red swirl vinyl only available at independent record stores, Bob Seger’s Official store, and Capitol/UMe store.

It will be available on June 11.

Track Listing:

2LP

LP 1 Side 1

1. Nutbush City Limits

2. Travelin’ Man

3. Beautiful Loser

4. Jody Girl

LP 1 Side 4

1. Lookin’ Back

2. Get Out Of Denver

3. Let It Rock

LP 2 Side 2

1. I’ve Been Working

2. Turn The Page

3. U.M.C. (Upper Middle Class)

4. Bo Diddley

LP 2 Side 3

1. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man

2. Heavy Music

3. Katmandu