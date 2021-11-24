Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Bo Schembechler statue vandalized, message sprayed in support of Anderson victims

items.[0].image.alt
EMAIL
Bo statue vandalized
Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 09:08:04-05

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — According to a University of Michigan dispatcher, a statue of Bo Schembechler in front of Schembechler Hall was splattered with red paint Tuesday night with the words "Bo Knew #hailtothevictims" written beside it.

According to an email, the person responsible is an anonymous local resident who says the act was done in solidarity with the Hail to the Victims campaign.

"Bo Schembechler is long seen as an iconic Michigan coach, but he knew that Robert Anderson, the team's doctor in the 1970s and 1980s, was sexually assaulting countless players each year. When Bo's son confronted him about his own assault, Bo punched him and told him to keep quiet," the anonymous person said in an email. "Bo pulled strings and bent over backwards to ensure that Anderson could keep his job. It is time for the world to know that Bo is responsible for the abuse of innumerable Michigan football players."

Bo statue vandalized

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time