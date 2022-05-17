Watch
Blue Lakes Fire 98% contained after burning 2,500 acres, all roads reopen

Blue Lakes Fire aftermath
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 17, 2022
(WXMI) — A wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Northern Michigan has been 98% contained.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released an update on efforts to contain the Blue Lakes Fire on Tuesday.

We’re told all roads that were closed in response to the fire have reopened, as has the previously closed section of the Black River.

The DNR tells us the fire burned an estimated 2,516 acres. Crews are still working to address what’s left of the fire.

“If you are in the area, stay on roads,” says Public Information Officer Kerry Heckman. “There may be hot spots or snags, which are trees that can fall over without warning.”

The wildfire was started by a bolt of lightning during a thunderstorm last week, according to the DNR. They say it smoldered for a few days until it grew after setting leaves and brush on fire.

