Bethany Christian Services begins working with LGBTQ+ parents

MICHIGAN — One of the country’s largest evangelical adoption agencies – based in Michigan – will now work with LGBTQ+ parents.

Bethany Christian Services confirmed the policy change Monday.

Nathan Bult, Senior Vice President of Public & Government Affairs at Bethany Christian Services says families look different than they did when the organization first started 75 years ago.

“For us to carry out our mission, we are building a broad coalition of people – finding families and resources for children in the greatest need,” Palusky said in a statement. “The people we serve deserve to know they are worthy of being safe, loved, and connected. The need is great, so we are taking an “all hands on deck” approach.”

Read his full statement:

