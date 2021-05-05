Watch
Bath Township community raising money to help a family facing the loss of their child

Posted at 9:32 AM, May 05, 2021
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Bath Township community is rallying together under the slogan #coopstrong to help support the family of a high school student who died unexpectedly Sunday.

Last week, the Bath High School baseball program announced they would be selling wristbands and t-shirts honoring junior, Cooper Gardner after an in-game collision on April 21 against St. Patrick Catholic School sent him to the hospital.

Community members also sought out online donations through a GoFundMe page to help the Gardner family with hospital costs. Sadly, donors were notified that Gardner passed away Sunday morning in his home after being released from the hospital.

Geoff Kimmerly of the Michigan High School Athletic Association says his heart goes out to the family and the Bath community.

“It’s incredibly sad … we’ve been in touch with the school I think daily going back to last week. Trying to do what we can to support in any way that we can,” Kimmerly said.

As the community continues to heal from this loss, the Fighting Bee family at Bath High School says they will continue to sell shirts, bracelets and accept donations through Venmo, made payable to @scott-peru-1

