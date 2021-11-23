Assistant prosecutor in Michigan charged for driving while drunk

LANSING, Mich. — A former assistant prosecutor has been charged after arriving to work while drunk back in August.

Christopher Brown admitted to driving to his office in Shiawassee County while intoxicated, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

We’re told Brown registered a .113 on a preliminary breath test and had .143 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters in his blood sample.

Brown has been charged with one count of operating while under the influence and two counts of carrying a firearm while intoxicated, Nessel's office says.

“Those who swear to uphold the law must also adhere to its principles,” says Nessel. “My office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who fails to abide by their oath.”

Brown is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Monday, Dec. 13.

