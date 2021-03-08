AAA Michigan: Statewide gas prices down 4 cents from last week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down about 4 cents compared to a week ago, AAA Michigan reports.

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.72 per gallon for regular unleaded, 22 cents more than this time last month and 46 cents more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $41 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of $2 from when prices were their highest last January.

“Despite the slight drop in Michigan gas prices, the national average increased five cents compared to last week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude prices continue to rise alongside tightening gas supplies, Michigan motorists could possibly see higher pump prices this month."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.75 per gallon, the same price as last week’s average and 44 cents more than this same time last year.