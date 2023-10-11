53 state legislators introduce resolution to 'condemn the abhorrent violence' by Hamas

LANSING, Mich. — Fifty-three Michigan state lawmakers are supporting a bipartisan resolution to "condemn the abhorrent violence perpetrated by Hamas."

House Resolution 146 is sponsored by Rep. Bill Schuette (R-Midland) with five Democrats and 47 other Republicans on as cosponsors.

The resolution reads says, "This horrific conflict has not only affected the people of Israel but people from around the world," going on to say that "Michigan and Israel share long-standing cultural ties and a lengthy history of cooperation and partnership."

The resolution closes by saying they "urge Hamas to release all hostages taken during these barbaric actions," continuing with, "We support Israel's right to self-defense."

On the morning of Oct. 7, Hamas launched a sudden and deadly assault on the people of Israel.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reports at least 1,200 people have died from the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Additionally, more than 900 people have died in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

