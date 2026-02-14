40 couples with 1,000 combined years of marriage renew vows in Michigan Valentine's ceremony

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WYXZ) — Forty couples with a combined 1,000 years of marriage renewed their vows Friday at Farmington Hills' third annual I Do Still ceremony, sharing decades of wisdom about lasting love just one day before Valentine's Day.



Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Couples with 1,000 combined years of marriage renew vows in Valentine's ceremony

The ceremony at the Longacre House brought together couples married anywhere from 20 to more than 50 years, all united by their commitment that has stood the test of time.

"The secret is no secrets," said Robert Kowalik, who has been married for 30 years.

WXYZ

John Kenny and Cathy Zimmer, married 50 years, met in Iowa when Zimmer was in graduate school. Kenny followed her all the way to Michigan, and they've been together ever since.

"We thought after 50 years we'd like to try it again," Zimmer said.

The couple offered their advice for a lasting marriage.

"Listen to each other," Zimmer said.

WXYZ

Kenny added that compromise is key.

"You have to overlook a lot of things. A lot of things that you think are important aren't important to the other person," Kenny said.

Other couples shared their own wisdom for wedlock.

"The secret is patience," said Amy Dereczyk, married 22 years.

WXYZ

Kathleen Kale emphasized the importance of shared experiences.

"Having fun, going places and doing things," Kale said.

Mayor Theresa Rich officiated the ceremony, honoring the couples for the example they have set.

"It's such an opportunity to celebrate love and joy," Rich said.

WXYZ

For many couples, while their vows may be decades old, the promises feel brand new. They also had advice for newlyweds.

"Enjoy every moment because it goes by very quickly and just enjoy your time together," said Caroline Kowalik, married 30 years.

David Dereczyk, married 22 years, emphasized the importance of shared interests.

"Make sure you make choices that you both like to do," Dereczyk said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

