2 Grand Rapids residents identified among bodies in Detroit boat fire

Posted at 6:32 PM, Jul 10, 2021
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three people whose bodies were found on a boat that caught fire at a Detroit-area marina.

The Macomb County sheriff's office reports that the victims were identified as 60-year-old Mark Matthews of Williston, North Dakota, and 43-year-old Jason Miron and 41-year-old Stephanie Arzola, both of Grand Rapids.

The 38-foot boat caught fire July 3 at Fox Marina in Harrison Township, northeast of Detroit. A dog also was found dead on the boat.

Officials said it’s believed the fire started on a sofa in the main living area of the boat's cabin. Foul play was not suspected.

