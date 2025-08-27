2 church leaders with Michigan ties charged in multi-state forced labor conspiracy

(WXYZ) — Two church leaders with Michigan ties were arrested and charged in connection to a multi-state forced labor and money laundering conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

A chopper crew with the Scripps News Group captured the FBI on Wednesday outside a church near Allen Road and Superior Road in Taylor.

Officials say 53-year-old David Taylor and 56-year-old Michelle Brannon, leaders of Kingdom of God Global Church, formally known as Media Ministries International, used physical and psychological abuse to control their victims to get donations.

Taylor and Brannon were reportedly arrested today in North Carolina and Florida in “a nationwide takedown of their forced labor organization.”

Taylor opened the first call center in Michigan and then ran call centers across the U.S., including in Florida, Texas and Missouri, officials say.

Officials say the pair coerced victims to work at the call centers without pay and serve Taylor around the clock. Victims reportedly slept in the call center facilities and were not allowed to leave without permission. According to the indictment, Taylor referred to himself as “Apostle” and "Jesus's best friend."

Taylor also allegedly demanded his victims transport women to his location, and to make sure they took emergency contraceptives.

If the call center workers, reportedly referred to as "armor bearers," refused to comply or didn't reach monetary goals, officials say they would be punished by Taylor and Brannon. Those punishments, officials say, included psychological abuse, physical assaults, and "threats of divine judgment in the form of sickness, accidents, and eternal damnation."

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the call centers would bring in millions of dollars in donations each year. Officials allege Taylor and Brannon used the money to buy luxury properties, luxury vehicles and sporting equipment.

“Money laundering is tax evasion in progress, and in this case, the proceeds funded an alleged human trafficking ring and supported a luxury lifestyle under the guise of a religious ministry,” said Karen Wingerd, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigation, in a press release. “IRS-CI stands committed to fighting human trafficking and labor exploitation, and pursuing those who hide their profits gained from the extreme victimization of the vulnerable.”

Taylor and Brannon are charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Commit Forced Labor: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.

Forced Labor: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.

Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $500,000 or twice the value of the properties involved in the money laundering transactions.

Taylor and Brannon are set to appear on the indictment today.

“The indictment of David Taylor and Michelle Brannon demonstrates the FBI’s steadfast efforts to protect the American people from human exploitation and financial crimes, including forced labor and money laundering,” said Reuben Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, in a statement. “The alleged actions are deeply troubling. I want to thank the members of the FBI Detroit Field Office, with strong support from our federal and agency partners in the FBI Tampa Field Office, FBI Jacksonville Field Office, FBI St. Louis Field Office, FBI Charlotte Field Office, FBI Houston Field Office, and the Detroit IRS-CI Field Office, in addition to several local, county and state law enforcement partners, for their role in executing this multi-state operation. The FBI in Michigan will continue to investigate those who violate federal law and remain focused on ensuring the protection and safety of our nation.”

