Michigan vigil prays for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Anna Liz Nichols/AP
People gather for a vigil in Hart, Mich., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, to pray for the return of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti more than a week ago. Among those taken were four children and a parent from Hart. (AP Photo/Anna Liz Nichols)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 25, 2021
HART, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 people gathered in a small Michigan town to pray for the safe release of a local family among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped by a gang in Haiti more than a week ago.

The vigil Sunday evening in the western Michigan community of Hart took place after a video was released Thursday showing the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang threatening to kill those abducted if his demands are not met.

Those at Sunday’s vigil in a town park sang and prayed with area pastors.

A spokesman for Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries has said the families of those kidnapped are from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities.

