Michigan State Police seek suspect in purse-snatching incident

MARSHALL, Mich. — State troopers are looking into reports of a theft that took place this evening, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the victim had parked her vehicle at the edge of a field on Nottawa Road when the suspect approached her two children inside the car while she was mowing.

The children fled the vehicle, and that was when the suspect snatched the victim’s purse, according to authorities.

MSP describes the suspect as a white male between 30 and 40 years old in brown shorts, a white t-shirt and a black beret with tattoos on his face, neck and arms. We’re told his car is a small white passenger vehicle, which MSP says was last seen driving south on Nottawa Road.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call MSP at 269-558-0500.

