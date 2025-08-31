Michigan State Police investigating shooting on US-131, 3 people in hospital

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that injured 3 people on US-131 between 44th and 36th Street. Investigators say the shooting happened around 3:30 AM Sunday.

Investigators say the 3 people injured were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Authorities are working to identify the suspect and the vehicle they were in, and say that they fled the scene before police could get there. The freeway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

