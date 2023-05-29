Michigan sports-car team prepares for Detroit Grand Prix

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan’s only sports-car team has been preparing for this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix.

The group is Thaze Competition, which is based in Birmingham. They will race a Mercedes AMG on Saturday in the ISMA Michelin Pilot Series Challenge.

On Monday, the group prepared for the event at South Haven’s Ginger-Man Race Way.

“We have a great test track here with Gentlemen Raceway,” said professional racer Marc Miller. “I’ve been here a lot. It’s a great circuit for street racing, just because there’s a lot of straightaways and 90s degree turns. And that’s what we’re going to have to experience in downtown Detroit.”

The ISMA Michelin Pilot Series Challenge will be the first race of the year for Thaze Competition, which was established just last year.

The Detroit Grand Prix will be held June 2-4.

