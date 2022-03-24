Michigan Legislature votes to speed health care approvals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan insurers that require health providers to get pre-approval to cover treatment would have to promptly respond to doctors’ requests or they would be automatically granted under legislation headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

The bill received final approval Thursday.

Advocates say the measure would speed delays in care and provide more transparency around prior authorization process.

Starting in June 2023, a non-urgent request would be deemed as granted unless an insurer acts to grant or deny it or requires additional information within nine days.

The time limit would be seven days beginning in June 2024.

