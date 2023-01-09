Michigan leaders hope to host presidential primary on Feb 27, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials have picked a potential date for the 2024 presidential primary election.

On January 4, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate submitted a letter to the Democratic National Committee indicating that they are aiming to host Michigan's presidential primary on February 27, 2024, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 17.

Back in December Democrats voted to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm also voted to move up Michigan’s primary date, placing the Mitten State among the first five states to host its presidential primary.

According to the Associate Press, the committee approved moving South Carolina's primary to Feb. 3 and having Nevada and New Hampshire vote three days later. Georgia would go the following week and Michigan two weeks after that.

In previous years, Michigan’s presidential primary has traditionally been held on the second Tuesday in March.

The changes still need to be approved by the full DNC. A date for that vote is expected in early 2023.

"We are following the process the DNC's Rules & Bylaws Committee has laid out and are confident about our prospects heading into the full DNC vote in the beginning of February, but not taking anything for granted we are continuing to make the case to all Michiganders and DNC members about why it make sense for Michigan to be an early primary state," spokesperson Andrew Feldman told FOX 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube