GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan drivers are finally catching a break at the pump.

After months of gas prices sitting above $4 per gallon, prices have fallen below that mark for the first time since July, and just in time for the holiday week.

WATCH: Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon in Michigan ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon in Michigan ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Prices have dropped to their lowest level since late April, with drivers across West Michigan calling it something of a Thanksgiving miracle.

"I think it's it's great. It's about time," Shane Hagen said.

The $3.67 per gallon neighbors are paying today is $1.17 less than a month ago. Despite the drop, a spokesperson with AAA, Adrienne Woodland, said prices are still about 50 cents higher than last Thanksgiving when they sat around $3.10 per gallon.

"Gas prices have declined pretty steadily within the last few weeks or so," Woodland explained.

Hagen is Kent County resident who commutes 30-miles to work in Spring Lake every day. He said the relief will help stretch his holiday budget.

"The overall budget for the holidays is going to be a little more, and my kids are going to love it," Hagen said.

While gas prices are higher than Thanksgiving 2025, AAA is still projecting a near record 2.28 million drivers will hit the road in Michigan during the holiday week. That's down 0.1% from last year's record breaking high for Thanksgiving travel.

Drivers say the savings at the pump will provide a small boost for Thanksgiving, however, they're hoping the relief sticks around well beyond the holiday.

"Hopefully they keep dropping," Hagen said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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